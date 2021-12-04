PM Modi condoles demise of former Andhra Pradesh CM Konijeti Rosaiah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh, Konijeti Rosaiah.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Rosaiah Garu. I recall my interactions with him when we both served as Chief Ministers and later when he was Tamil Nadu Governor. His contributions to public service will be remembered. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Rosaiah, a senior Congress leader, held several key portfolios in the past including Governor of Karnataka and Governor of Tamil Nadu. He passed away in Hyderabad today at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

ALSO READ PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting on cyclone-related situation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:42 PM IST