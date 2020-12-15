PM Modi condoles death of Roddam Narasimha - All you need to know about the Indian aerospace scientist

Born on July 20, 1933, Prof Narasimha made a mark in the field of aerospace and as a fluid dynamicist. He taught Aerospace Engineering at the IISc from 1962 to 1999. He also served as the director of the National Aerospace Laboratories from 1984 to 1993. He was the chairperson of the Engineering Mechanics unit at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru from 2000 to 2014.

Considering his contribution, the central government bestowed on him Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of India, in 2013. Prior to this, he had been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1987. Prof Narasimha was also the recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize, and the 2008 Trieste Science Prize.

The first student of Sathish Dhawan, Narasimha has contributed to some of India's major scientific programmes, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA). He obtained the equivalent of an ME in 1955 and an MSc by research in 1957 from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and his PhD from Caltech in 1961. He was a member of the Indian Space Commission, and according to his family friends, Narasimha was in the league of the Missile Man of India and former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam.

Incidentally, the two had authored a book together - "Developments In Fluid Mechanics and Space Technology". He was also a good friend of eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr C N R Rao. He was the student of Indian rocket scientist Prof Satish Dhawan.