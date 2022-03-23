PM Modi condoles death of 11 workers killed in Hyderabad fire tragedy; announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the 11 labourers who were charred to death at a scrap shop in Hyderabad's Bhoiguda area.

Modi expressed shock over the incident and expressed sorrow over the death of migrant workers.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Bhoiguda, Hyderabad. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased", the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the 11 workers who lost their lives.

As per Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao, out of the 12 people present at the scarp warehouse, one person survived.

The deceased workers, all hailing from Bihar, were sleeping in a room constructed above the godown at Bhoiguda here when the incident happened, fire and police officials said.

The fire officials received a call at 3.55 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was extinguished by around 7 am, they said.

The workers could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase, though one person managed to escape after jumping out of the room, they said.

Based on preliminary investigation, a fire official said the blaze started from the scrap godown and spread to the room above. The workers appeared to have tried to escape but soon fell unconscious after inhaling the thick smoke.

With inputs from agencies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:19 AM IST