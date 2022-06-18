PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul | (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening condemned the 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul in which at least two people were killed and seven were injured.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees."

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemned the "cowardly attack". Taking to Twitter, the EAM also expressed concern over the welfare of the Sikh community in Afghanistan.

"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," Jaishankar tweeted.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan also strongly condemned the attack. "UNAMA strongly condemns today's attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, which is reported to have resulted in numerous casualties. Attacks on civilians must cease immediately. UNAMA calls for protection of all minorities in Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement.

Know all about the attack:

Several blasts ripped through the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring seven others, while security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.

The Karte Parwan Gurdwara was attacked early Saturday morning and a gun battle between the terrorists and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The attackers were killed, Takor said, without giving the exact details about the number of the attackers.

He confirmed that at least one member of the Islamic Emirate forces and an Afghan Hindu national were killed in the incident. Seven others were injured and hospitalised.

According to the statement from the Interior Ministry, an explosive-laden vehicle aiming to target the place was thwarted before reaching its goal.

The Gurdwara was attacked early in the morning when up to 30 people were inside, the BBC reported.

(With PTI inputs)