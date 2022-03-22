PM Modi chairs meeting with Union Ministers to discuss govt strategy for Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with Union Ministers in Parliament to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session, reported news agency ANI.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari are attending the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday defended a proposal to cut interest rate paid on employees' provident fund deposits to over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent, saying the rate is dictated by today's realities where interest rate on other small saving instruments was even lower.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the supplementary spending for the current fiscal, she said the decision to lower interest rate was taken by the central board of the provident fund managing body, EPFO, which has representatives of all stakeholders, including employee unions.

Her ministry is the nodal authority for approving the recommendation of the Central Board of Trustees of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

"EPFO has a central board which is the one which takes the call on what rate has to be given...and they have not changed it for quite some time. They have changed it now...to 8.1 per cent," the Finance Minister said.

The minister further added that it is a decision taken by the EPFO Central Board which has a wide spectrum of representatives in it.

The EPFO, earlier this month, decided to lower the interest rate to four decade low of 8.1 per cent for 2021-22. The rate was 8.5 per cent for 2020-21.

Sitharaman cited the comparative prevailing interest rates of other schemes saying Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana offers 7.6 per cent, Senior Citizen saving scheme (7.4 per cent) and PPF (7.1 per cent), while SBI's 5-10 year fixed deposits attracted 5.50 per cent interest rates.

