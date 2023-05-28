PM Modi chairs meeting with BJP chief ministers to enhance governance and welfare schemes implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting on Sunday with the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in order to discuss matters of governance.

The meeting aimed to facilitate the exchange of best practices among the chief ministers and enhance the implementation of welfare schemes.

BJP national president JP Nadda also attended the meeting.

The meeting saw the participation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar from Haryana, Himanta Biswa Sarma from Assam, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Madhya Pradesh, and Pushkar Singh Dhami from Uttarakhand.

Additionally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Uttar Pradesh's Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, were also present at the meeting.