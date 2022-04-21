PM Modi cannot imprison truth, Jignesh Mevani's arrest undemocratic, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed as "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional" the arrest of its MLA Jignesh Mevani.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot imprison the truth by trying to "crush" dissent.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth. #DaroMat #SatyamevaJayate."

He tagged a report saying that Assam Police has taken Mevani into custody over his tweets on Prime Minister Modi.

The Assam police arrested Jignesh Mevani the MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam on Wednesday night, reportedly over a couple of his tweets.

A police team from Assam took Mevani into custody at Palanpur Circuit House in Banaskantha around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, as per Mevani's team.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:52 PM IST