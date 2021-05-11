PM Modi cancels G7 summit visit due to COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Battling a dented global image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to skip the G 7 summit to demonstrate that he values political correctness in these times of COVID over his uncontrollable wanderlust.

The summit, which brings together leaders of UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, is scheduled to take place in Cornwall from June 11-13. The host UK has invited Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea as guest countries to the summit this year.

The move comes after Modi called off a scheduled visit to the Portuguese city of Porto to participate in the India-EU summit on May 8 and a visit to France to meet President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting with EU leaders was subsequently held in a virtual format.