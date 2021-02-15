PM Modi can go on foreign junkets but no time to meet farmers: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Taking a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that he can make foreign trips but has no time to meet farmers sitting on a dharna, just a few kilometers away from his residence.

“There is hardly any country in the world not travelled by Prime Minister Modi. He went to China and also to Pakistan. But he can’t travel a few kilometers to Delhi borders to meet agitating farmers,” she hit at the PM while addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bijnor’s Chandpur, Priyanka.

Priyanka alleged that the country's Prime Minister was unable to understand the magnitude of farmers’ agitation. “Over 200 farmers have so far laid their lives. A 25-year-old farmer was shot. But still the Prime Minister is unable to differentiate between a patriot and traitor,” she charged.