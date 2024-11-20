PM Modi Calls For Voters To Participate With Full Enthusiasm In Maharashtra & Jharkhand Polls

PM Modi (L) & A Picture Of Voters (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters in Maharashtra to participate in the polls with full enthusiasm and enhance the splendour of the festival of democracy.

In a post on X, he appealed to the women and young voters to poll in large numbers.

आज महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव की सभी सीटों के लिए वोट डाले जाएंगे। राज्य के मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ इसका हिस्सा बनें और लोकतंत्र के उत्सव की रौनक बढ़ाएं। इस अवसर पर सभी युवा और महिला मतदाताओं से अपील है कि वे बढ़ चढ़कर वोट डालें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

He made a similar appeal to the voters in Jharkhand, urging them to create a polling record with their high participation.

झारखंड में आज लोकतंत्र के महापर्व का दूसरा और आखिरी चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर भागीदारी करें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट डालने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों का मैं विशेष अभिनंदन करता हूं। आपका एक-एक मत राज्य की ताकत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Reaching out to the first-time voters, the prime minister described each of their vote as a strength of the state.

While all 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are going to the polls on Wednesday, voting is being held on 38 of Jharkhand's 81 constituencies in the second and final phase of the elections.

