PM Modi calls for real-time national level monitoring of COVID-19 affected states; says Delhi approach should be applied to NCR region

As the novel coronavirus outbreak gained momentum in India, Delhi had witnessed an alarming surge in cases, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia even stating some time ago that the city could see around 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July.
As cases continued to multiply Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was seen meeting with many officials including Home Minister Amit Shah. Additional facilities were put in place, and concerted efforts were made to curb the spread of the virus in the national capital.
Speaking on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi in a review meeting lauded the efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. As per a missive by the PMO, as well as the Prime Minister's website, Modi has directed that a similar approach be adopted with the other state governments to contain the virus in the entire NCR region.
"Had an extensive meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the nation. Took stock of the ongoing efforts to contain the infection. Priority is close monitoring and guiding the containment works in regions where the infection rate is high," Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister also cited Gujarat's ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ as a successful example of surveillance and home based care. The review meeting was attended by top officials including Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and members of the NITI Aayog and the Cabinet Secretary.
Reiterating the need for social distancing as well as following the protocols put in place to curb the virus, Modi took stock of the situation in various parts of the country, adding that awareness about the virus was a necessity.
"Prime Minister also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate," the notice added.
India recently crossed the 8 lakh mark for COVID-19 cases. As per Health Ministry data on Saturday afternoon, there have been more than 8.2 lakh positive cases thus far.
Of these, 2,83,407 cases remain active, while 22,123 people have passed away.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)