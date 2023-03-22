PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

BJP starts work on Modi’s ‘Kerala next’ plan | PTI

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked all the states in the country, to increase lab surveillance, genome testing, and testing of respiratory illness cases. The new advisory comes with the onset of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and influenza.

Amid the rise in daily case count, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-related situation and public health preparedness today.

He also spoke about the need for maintaining respiratory hygiene and COVID-appropriate behavior.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.