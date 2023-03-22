 PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

Amid the rise in daily case count, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-related situation and public health preparedness today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
BJP starts work on Modi’s ‘Kerala next’ plan | PTI

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asked all the states in the country, to increase lab surveillance, genome testing, and testing of respiratory illness cases. The new advisory comes with the onset of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and influenza.

Amid the rise in daily case count, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level meeting to review the COVID-related situation and public health preparedness today.

He also spoke about the need for maintaining respiratory hygiene and COVID-appropriate behavior.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

Ramzan moon not sighted, Muslims in India to begin fasting from March 24

J&K journalist arrest: Editors Guild of India voices 'deep concern' over excessive use of UAPA

J&K journalist arrest: Editors Guild of India voices 'deep concern' over excessive use of UAPA

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

Ask Bachchu Kadu to apologise for 'stray dogs' comment, Assam CM writes to Eknath Shinde

PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

PM Modi calls for ramping up genome sequencing in high level meeting on rising COVID-19 cases

Who is Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi? Gujarat tribal woman who won Padma Shri award

Who is Hirbai Ibrahim Lobi? Gujarat tribal woman who won Padma Shri award