PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said goodbye to Vice-President and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in a speech to the Rajya Sabha. According to PM Modi, the House was experiencing an emotional moment.

"Today we are all present here to thank Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the conclusion of his tenure. This is a very emotional moment for this House. Several historic moments of the House are associated with your graceful presence," said PM in Rajya Sabha

Personally, it has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP..: PM Modi in RS

PM further said, "We are celebrating such an Independence Day this time, when the country's President, Vice President, Speaker, and PM are all those people who were born in independent India, & all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance."

Personally, it has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP.

Your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the cabinet, or your grace as the VP & RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work: PM Modi