PM Modi attends second India-Nordic summit in Denmark's Copenhagen, says visit 'excellently productive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his Denmark visit has been "excellently productive".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The programmes covered different spheres ranging from diplomatic meetings, boosting cultural and commercial linkages and engagement with the Indian community. I thank PM Frederiksen, the Government and people of Denmark."

"The India-Nordic Summit gave a great platform to discuss ways to boost ties with the Nordic nations. The bilateral meetings with Nordic leaders were also productive. I look forward to working with them in various sectors aimed at furthering prosperity," he added.

He said there is much that India and the Nordic countries can achieve and contribute to global prosperity and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister said this after attending the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark that primarily focused on cooperation in post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change and renewable energy.

The summit saw the participation of the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

The first India-Nordic summit was held in Stockholm in 2018.

"The 2nd India-Nordic Summit commences. A boost to our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region in areas like emerging technologies, investment, clean energy, Arctic research and more," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted earlier.

Modi arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Germany where he held extensive talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and attended the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

In Copenhagen, Modi held talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday.

Before attending the India-Nordic Summit, Modi held separate bilateral talks with the prime ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST