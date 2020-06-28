PM Modi assures the nation; but the process of disengagement till to begin on ground

PM Modi feels the action against China for the slaying of Indian soldiers is an established fact and a done deed.

He asserted on Sunday in his radio discourse that India has given a befitting reply to the Chinese transgression in Ladakh and the world has seen India's commitment to safeguard its borders.

At his rhetorical best, the prime minister, in his monthly program, told the nation, "Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship, but it is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away."

Curiously, the PM refused to name China, which, from all accounts -- as suggested by satellite images available with media -- is yet to remove its tell-tale presence across the Line of Actual Control.

If the embankment on the Galwan river-bend is deemed to be on the Indian side, there is evidence of a clear infringement. According to satellite images available with NDTV, the extent of the intrusion is 137 metres. (This, of course, is subject to interpretation as the LAC is not clearly demarcated).

The Chinese are infamous for their ‘one step backward, two steps forward’ doctrine; but, this time, though the troops have thinned out at the Galwan River bend following the violent standoff, the makeshift structures that they have been built in the basin are visible, though care has been taken to cover them with tarpaulins.

Also under media spotlight is the prickly Finger Four area, where there is evidence of a marked military presence and aggressive posturing. Hence there is no sign of the promised military disengagement.

With the PM refusing to name China, the Congress party has demanded why is yet to call them "an aggressor." "I implore the prime minister to say China is an aggressor," party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

The Congress party has been accusing the prime minister of "misleading" the country on Chinese incursions and the border stand-off in Ladakh, citing experts who say China has occupied Indian land and posts.