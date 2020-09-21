PM Modi assures farmers MSP will continue as before

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue as before.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine infrastructure development projects, worth Rs 14,000 crores, for Bihar, through video conferencing on Monday. During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi that the passing of the agriculture reform bills by the Upper House of the Parliament was a massive step towards giving farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere.
"The new agriculture reforms have given freedom to every farmer in the country to sell their produce anywhere. If he gets more profits in the mandi, he will sell it there. If apart from this he gets more profit anywhere else then he is not obstructed from selling them there too," Modi said.
"The earlier system of selling the produce, the laws which existed, had kept the farmers' hands tied. Acting under the garb of these laws such powerful groups had formed in the country which were benefitting from the farmers' misery. How long should have this allowed to go on?" he added.
PM Modi said assured every farmer that the MSP system will continue as before. "I want to assure every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before. During the Coronavirus pandemic, record purchase of wheat has been made from farmers during the Rabi season. Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand crores given to the farmers at MSP. This amount is more than 30% over last year," he said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Raj Kumar Singh, along with other officials also participated in the meeting through video conferencing. During the course of the meeting, Kumar also thanked PM Modi for passing the agriculture reform bills in the Rajya Sabha, adding that once implemented everybody on the ground would benefit from them.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)