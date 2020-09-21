PM Modi assures farmers MSP will continue as before

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue as before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine infrastructure development projects, worth Rs 14,000 crores, for Bihar, through video conferencing on Monday. During the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi that the passing of the agriculture reform bills by the Upper House of the Parliament was a massive step towards giving farmers the freedom to sell their produce anywhere.

"The new agriculture reforms have given freedom to every farmer in the country to sell their produce anywhere. If he gets more profits in the mandi, he will sell it there. If apart from this he gets more profit anywhere else then he is not obstructed from selling them there too," Modi said.