PM Modi asks Nitish Kumar to fulfil 'last wishes' of Raghuwansh babu

The third and last wish of the former MP of Vaishali was -hoisting of national tricolour on Republic Days at Vaishali Garh on January 26 every year. He urged the chief minister to visit Vaishali garh every January 26 for official Republic Day celebrations as Vaishali was the oldest Republic of the world

Raghuwansh babu (74) died at AIIMS earlier in the day. He was admitted there four days back and was on a ventilator. He had submitted his resignation from RJD from the hospital bed reminding Lalu Prasad he was with him since the formation of the party-32 years back. He was upset with the admission of his arch political rival Rama Singh into the party and was ignored by the younger generation in the organisation.

Legacy of Raghuwansh Prasad Singh

The veteran Socialist leader who was MP for four terms, MLA and MLC in Bihar is considered the architect of national rural employment guarantee scheme during Manmohan Singh ministry. He headed the rural development ministry in UPA government. Narendra Modi today recalled his contributions for the scheme and said as chief minister of Gujarat, he had interacted with Raghuwansh Babu several times on welfare projects.

The former teacher of Mathematics was an activist in JP movement and was appointed as the energy minister in 1977 by Karpoori Thakur. Later, he became chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council. Though he was vice-president of RJD, he was recognised as an honest politician and remained untainted when all colleagues of Lalu were found involved in corruption cases.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, paying his tributes said Raghuwansh babu was the guardian of the family as Lalu Prasad was in jail."It is a loss for the family", he said.

His last letter to Lalu Prasad on September 9 may become a letter bomb against RJD during the coming assembly elections for the NDA leaders. It was full of criticism of Lalu style of working and had commented he found photos of five members of the same family on party posters and slogans. He was referring to Lalu,Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. He had alleged money was transacted in the distribution of party tickets.