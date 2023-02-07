PM Modi asks BJP MPs to highlight gains of Union Budget 2023 | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday specifically asked the BJP MPs to reach out to the middle class and the poor sections to explain to them how they stand to gain from the Union Budget.



He asked them to especially highlight the pro-poor aspects of the budget in their constituencies and also lay stress on how the people will gain from the new income tax slabs.

Budget has “something” for everyone & this aspect must be underscored: PM



Addressing a meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party here, the first after presentation of the budget, he said the budget has “something” for everyone and this aspect must be underscored by the party leaders and MPs at all their public interactions.



According to party sources, the PM claimed that the interests of the poor have always been at the center of every budget presented by his government.



Pointing out that there are always people who would oppose the General Budget of the government, he said this time even those who are against the ideology of the BJP have welcomed the budget. He noted that no one is calling it a "chunavi budget" (poll budget), even though the last full-fledged budget before the next year's Lok Sabha elections.



Even those who are ideologically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have welcomed the budget, Union minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters, quoting Modi's speech to the MPs.



Underscoring the wide acceptance of the budget, the prime minister said it is at times difficult to cater to everyone's taste at a family function of merely 25 guests, but the budget proposals have managed to meet the expectations of different sections of the society in a country of more than 130 crore people.



In his address, Modi said India has organised about 20 G20-related meets at different places so far and foreign guests have appreciated their conduct.



During the meeting, BJP National President J P Nadda felicitated the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for an all-inclusive Union Budget 2023.