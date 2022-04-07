PM Modi asked secretaries to take immediate steps to fill up vacancies in govt departments: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested to secretaries of the central government to hand-hold the private sector to give impetus to manufacturing and job creation, and to take immediate steps to fill up existing vacancies in ministries and departments, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said.

The prime minister, in his meeting with the secretaries on April 2, also stressed that employment should be the focus of all government interventions in the public and private sectors.

Gauba wrote to the secretaries requesting them to "initiate immediate action" on the prime minister's suggestions.

Listing the prime minister's suggestions, Gauba wrote, "It is imperative to hand-hold the private sector to give impetus to manufacturing and job creation and help Indian companies become world leaders." He stated the government should act as a "facilitator" and "catalytic agent" for economic development.

The letter, dated April 4, also mentioned "decriminalisation of minor offences and violations on mission mode". "All such provisions need to be reviewed and action taken accordingly to repeal/amend these provisions, in a time-bound manner," the letter stated.

Underlining that employment should be given "high priority", the Cabinet Secretary wrote it should be the focus of government interventions across public and private sectors.

"Every Ministry/Department should immediately take steps to fill up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts," the letter reads.

Categorically stating that tendency of working in silos should be "eschewed", Gauba wrote, "Important issues should be addressed through whole of government approach." The letter also mentions fiscal discipline for states which was suggested by the prime minister and says its importance at the states' level needs to be suitably communicated.

"In this regard, the long term fiscal implications of policy measures/decisions should be analysed and shared with state governments," Gauba said in the letter.

In the meeting with Modi, several secretaries said populist schemes started by states were not economically viable and could take them down the path of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in history.

Modi held the four-hour-long meeting with secretaries of all departments at his camp office at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, on Saturday.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:08 AM IST