PM Modi applauds approval of ₹70,584 crore military acquisition proposal

ANI

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the approval of defence sector proposals worth over ₹70,500 crore, stating that it would strengthen self-sufficiency and reaffirm trust in Indian talent.

𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗴𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆

As part of a major procurement plan, India gave the green light on Thursday for the acquisition of various domestically produced military equipment, such as BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits, and utility helicopters, at a cost of ₹70,584 crore.

The procurement of all platforms and weapons systems is being done from domestic sources, as stated by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tweet. Prime Minister Modi has highlighted the approval of proposals worth more than Rs 70,500 crore and emphasized the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector, which reflects his confidence in Indian talent.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗣𝗠 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗮

Additionally, the prime minister has invited people to attend the Matua Maha Mela 2023, which is scheduled to take place from March 19 to 25 at Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, West Bengal.

"The Matua Maha Mela 2023 is an important event which showcases the vibrant culture of the Matua community. I would urge more people to visit the Mela," he said.

"Humanity will forever be indebted to Shri Shri Harichand Thakur Ji for showing the path of kindness and service," Modi added.