PM Modi, Anurag Thakur, others wish Yogi Adityanath on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, and several other leaders wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday this morning as he turns 48 today.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. There is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."