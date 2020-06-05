PM Modi, Anurag Thakur, others wish Yogi Adityanath on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, and several other leaders wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday this morning as he turns 48 today.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Birthday greetings to UP’s dynamic and industrious CM, Shri @myogiadityanath Ji. Under his leadership, the state is scaling new heights of progress across all sectors. There is a marked improvement in the lives of citizens. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life."
Later, Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi and said that under his guidance all will contribute to the creation of 'New India, Strong India'.
Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur said that under Yogi Adityanath's decisive leadership, Uttar Pradesh has shown remarkable progress. "Wishing my friend & UP CM Sh @myogiadityanath ji a very happy birthday. UP has shown remarkable progress under your decisive leadership. Wishing you the best in your endeavour to transform lives & livelihoods," Anurag Thakur tweeted.
Several other leaders also wished Yogi Adityanath on his 48th birthday.
Yogi Adityanath was born on June 5, 1972 as Ajay Singh Bisht in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand to Anand Singh Bisht and Savitri Devi on June 5, 1972. Adityanath became the youngest parliamentarian to be elected to Lok Sabha when he won the election from UP's Gorakhpur in 1998. He took over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in March 2017.
