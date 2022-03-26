PM Modi announces extension of free ration scheme till September

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the extension of the free ration scheme till September this year. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi at his residence today.

After the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter and made the announcement. "The strength of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to continue the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of this as before," he tweeted.

In March 2020, the Centre had launched the scheme to provide free foodgrains to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as part of its efforts to reduce the hardships of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centre provides 5kg of foodgrains per month for free under this scheme.

The additional free grains is over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg.

The scheme has been extended several times with the recent one until March 2022.

Initially, in 2020-21, the PMGKAY scheme was announced only for a period of three months of April, May and June 2020 (Phase-I).

Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).

With the COVID crisis continuing in 2021-22, the Centre in April 2021 had re-introduced the scheme for a period of two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).

The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).

Under the Phases I to V, the food ministry had allocated a total of about 759 lakh tonnes of foodgrains to the States/UTs, which is equivalent to about Rs 2.6 lakh crore in food subsidy.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:32 PM IST