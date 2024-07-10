PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased In Unnao Road Accident, ₹50,000 To Injured

New Delhi: Following the accident in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao which claimed 18 lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each deceased while Rs 50,00 will be given to the injured.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000", said an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/rZDoM9sqeY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2024

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Expresses His Condolences

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh too expressed his condolences over the tragic accident. "The road accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. The local administration is busy treating the injured. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident on their irreparable loss. May God give strength to their families to bear this sorrow," posted Singh on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद व हृदय को व्यथित करने वाला है। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को उपचार देने में जुटा है। इस घटना में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 10, 2024

About The Tragic Road Accident At Unnao

As many as eighteen people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured when a double-decker sleeper bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:15 am.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and instructed the district administration to ensure the injured receive proper treatment. He also wished for their speedy recovery.

On X, CM Adityanath said, "The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls and provide a speedy recovery to the injured."

जनपद उन्नाव में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2024

The double-decker sleeper bus was travelling from Motihari, Bihar, to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Gadha Village in the Behtamujawar Police Station area.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police led by Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Reaches Hospital To Meet The Injured

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also reached the hospital in Unnao to meet the injured.

The Deputy CM assured proper treatment to the injured."...18 people have lost their lives while several are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

#WATCH | Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "...18 people have lost their lives while 19 are injured and have been sent to Unnao district hospital. Injured are being shifted to higher-level hospitals. All hospitals nearer to Unnao are being put on alert. The… https://t.co/H5TantK4cP pic.twitter.com/NuG99JgIpj — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

He further said that most injured people are from Bihar and that the UP government is in contact with its Bihar counterpart.

"The trauma centre of KGMO is on alert, I have come and seen all the arrangements. Most of the injured people are from Bihar, and we are in contact with the Bihar govt. Reasons for the accident will come after investigation, our priority is to provide proper treatment to the injured people," Brajesh Pathak stated.