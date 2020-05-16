PM Modi announces compensation for the families of migrant labourers killed in Uttar Pradesh accident

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown had had left many migrants without work and stranded far away from home. Since then, even as the various state governments made arrangements to help them and send them homewards, migrants have been desperately trying to return home. Migrants have even resorted to walking home, and some have passed away.
After the tragic incident last week where 16 migrants were killed in Aurangabad after being run over by a goods train, on Saturday morning, there was yet another incident where several migrants were killed in an accident. As many as 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.
Reacting to the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased individuals. This, the PMO Twitter handle wrote, had been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund.
Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved, the post added.
According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am when a trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers from Rajasthan collided with a DCM truck. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control, an official said. Most of the labourers were from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
