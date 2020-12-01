‘PM Modi and his govt’s special relationship with Sikhs’: Javadekar, Hardeep Puri release booklet

Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Singh Puri released a booklet ‘PM Modi and his Government’s special relationship with Sikhs’ on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday.

On the occasion, Puri, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs congratulated Javadekar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and his ministry for bringing out the book.

Puri listed out the "path-breaking decisions" taken a year ago for celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Speaking on the decisions, the minister said that it was decided to establish a Chair on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings in a University in United Kingdom and Canada and talks are underway to establish it in Canada. The minster added that whatever decisions have been taken, have been implemented in record time.

He credited Prime Minister Modi for personally supervising the smallest of arrangements and personally seeing off the "first Jattha" for Kartarpur Corridor, a government statement said.

The booklet mentions how Modi government worked on the development of Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab and allocated Rs 120 crore for it.

"The corridor helps pilgrims to cross over into Pakistan from the Indian side to visit Gurudwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan throughout the year," the book said.

Among the other important decision, the minister highlighted the decision on no taxation on Langars, FCRA Registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib, allowing global Sangat participation, revision of ‘Blacklist’ as per demand of Sikh community et al.

He also reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Sustainable Development and women empowerment and said the teachings of Guru Maharaj have been incorporated in the agenda of the Government.

Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B was also present on the occasion. The booklet produced by Bureau of Outreach Communication under Ministry of I&B has been released on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.