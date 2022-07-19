'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath Shinde in Delhi

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have given full support to the newly formed Shiv Sena- BJP government in Maharashtra.

Shinde who is in Delhi addressing the media said, "Some days back in Maharashtra, we established this govt with BJP and we're getting full support from the people of the state."

"PM has told us that he'll support all development projects in the state," the CM said further.

He also announced that 12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined him in the interest of the people of the state.

"While Rahul Shewale is the new Shiv Sena Group Leader, Bhavana Gawali is the Chief Whip of the party in Lok Sabha," said Shinde.

The developments came a month after a Shinde-led revolt by around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs plus 10 independents and others on June 20, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The latest development comes as a huge setback to Thackeray, though party's Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut had trashed the upcoming developments in the past two days.

The MPs who have entered the Shinde camp include -- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Godse, Rajendra Gavit, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Shrirang Barne, Krupal Tumane and Prataprao Jadhav.

