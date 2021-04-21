PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, other leaders extend Ram Navami greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other leaders on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings to all the citizens.
While greeting the nation on Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines saying that the message of Lord Ram is that people should follow appropriate behaviour.
"Happy Ram Navami. May Lord Shri Ram's immense compassion be continued forever on the countrymen. Long live Rama!" tweeted PM Modi.
"Today is Ram Navami and Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram's message to all of us is to follow appropriate behaviour. In this crisis of corona, please follow whatever measures are available to avoid coronavirus. Remember the mantra of 'Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi'," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended Ram Navami greetings. "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on 'Ram Navami'. May the ideal of entire human race Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Keep his grace and blessings on everyone," he tweeted.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished Shri Ram Navami and said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is a symbol of patience, restraint, valor and upholding of dignity for us.
"Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of the holy festival of Shri Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is a symbol of patience, restraint, valor and upholding of dignity for us. May the festival of Ram Navami be auspicious for all the countrymen, this is the wish of the Lord," tweeted Rajnath Singh.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Lord Ram's teaches us to be optimistic in all circumstances, and to follow our religion.
"My heartiest congratulations to all countrymen on the celebration of Sri Ram Navami. His life teaches us to be optimistic in all circumstances and to follow our religion. He will continue to inspire our future generations to live an ideal life," he said.
BJP President JP Nadda also wished Ram Navami to all the citizens. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. I pray to Lord Rama for a happy and healthy life for all. Long live Ram," he said in a tweet.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended Ram Navami wishes and said that we should follow the obligation towards our religion, humanity, nationalism and world religion. "Happy #Ramnavami to all the countrymen. May all our lives be dignified like Lord Purushottam Shri Ram, we should remain in our form and follow the obligation towards our religion, humanity, nationalism and world religion," he said.
It is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet).
