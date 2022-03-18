President Kovind, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders greet citizens on Holi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Holi, the festival of colours, is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. It marks the onset of the spring season. I wish that this festival infuses joy, enthusiasm and new energy into the lives of all the countrymen," the President said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life."

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:58 AM IST