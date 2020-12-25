PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend Christmas greetings to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders extended their greetings and best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas.
Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.
"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy," the prime minister said in a tweet.
President Ram Nath Kovind wished for harmony in society and asked people to follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion and charity.
"Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for peace and brotherhood in society. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festival enhance the spirit of peace and brotherhood in society," the home minister's office tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion. "May this festival bring peace and harmony to your homes and hearts," he wrote on Twitter.
While greeting people on Christmas, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "May the festival of Christmas brings joy, happiness, peace and good health in everyone’s life. Merry Christmas!"
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished everyone merry Christmas. “Merry Christmas to all. May this Christmas bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in your life,” he tweeted.
Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.