PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi extend Christmas greetings to people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders extended their greetings and best wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas.

Greeting people on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world.

"Merry Christmas! The life and principles of Lord Christ gives strength to millions across the world. May his path keep showing the way in building a just and inclusive society. May everybody be happy and healthy," the prime minister said in a tweet.