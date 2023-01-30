PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary | Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

The PM said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Gandhi as well and said that he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar. In a tweet, he said that adopting his ideas will be a befitting tribute.

Tweeting in Hindi, Shah wrote, " Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country self-reliant by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance. It would be a true tribute to Gandhi ji to adopt the ideas of cleanliness, indigenous and self-language of respected Bapu in the nectar of independence."

स्वदेशी और स्वावलंबन के मार्ग पर चलकर देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bowed down to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said that the path shown by him for world peace is relevant even today.

"I bow down to respected Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble tributes. The path shown by him for world peace and India's progress is very relevant even today. Due to his inspiration, the construction of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

BJP national president JP Nadda tweeted that Mahatma Gandhi paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence.

सत्य एवं अहिंसा से मानवता की शांति व कल्याण का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने वाले राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गाँधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर कोटिशः नमन करता हूँ।



Martyrs' Day, which is also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to pay tributes to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation.

