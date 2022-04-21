PM Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary: Highlights of his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur.

Before his address, the Prime Minister released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said he is happy that today the country is moving forward with full devotion to the ideals of its gurus.

"On this virtuous occasion, I bow at the feet of all ten gurus. Hearty congratulations to all of you on the occasion of Prakash Parv," he said.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Red Fort was reportedly chosen as the venue for the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations as it was from here that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had given orders for the execution of Guru Teg Bahadur in 1675.

Asserting that the Red Fort reminds us of Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice, PM Modi said, "In front of Aurangzeb's tyrannical thinking, Guru Tegh Bahadur became 'Hind di Chadar' and stood like a rock. This Red Fort is a witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, but could not shake our faith," said PM Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

PM Modi further said that several empires came to India and went, but India never posed a threat to any country or society. "Even today we think about the welfare of the whole world," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, a multi-layered security ring comprising over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort, officials said.

More than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed inside the Red Fort compound, they said.

According to the officials, the security ring includes NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters on high-rise buildings.

Amid the surge in Covid cases in the capital, social distancing rules will be mandatory, they said.

"We have made adequate security arrangements by working in coordination with multiple security agencies to ensure all arrangements are in place, including from an anti-sabotage standpoint," a senior police official said.

The historic monument has been fully secured with the multi-layered security arrangements that we typically have on Independence Day, he said.

"We are also being more vigilant due to the tense situation in violence-hit Jahangirpuri," the official added.

CCTV footage from the cameras will be monitored the whole day at police control rooms located in and around the fort area, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:40 PM IST