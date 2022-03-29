PM Modi addresses 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022', says 'intimidation through use of violence is violation of democratic rights'

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took part in the 211th birth anniversary of Matua founder Harichand Thakur. Speaking at the event, PM Modi urged that Matuas should stand against the present ‘terror and violence’.

“Political vendetta is shameful. Everyone should protest as nothing is more important than the nation. The Matuas should stand against the political violence,” said Modi.

Modi also claimed that Harichand Thakur was a ‘visionary’.

“In today’s world where violence is rampant, everyone should learn the vision and mission of Harichand Thakur. He always fought for girl education, jobs and built schools. He had immense respect for women. Everyone should learn about the principles of Harichand Thakur,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the Central government always encourages the state government to work to uplift the status of common people.

“We are always in favor of running water, concrete houses, LIC, pensions etc for everyone including 100 per cent Matuas,” added Modi.

Modi also stated that he got ‘love’ and ‘affection’ when he visited the native place of Matuas in Orakandhi in Bangladesh last year and also from Thakurbari in Thakurnagar.

However, Modi didn’t speak anything about the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal.

Modi also thanked MoS Shantanu Thakur for furthering the works of Harichand Thakur.

MoS Shantanu Thakur said that during the celebration there is no place for ‘politics’.

It can be recalled that a section of BJP including MP Shantanu Thakur maintained a distance from the party after BJP didn’t implement CAA to offer the Matuas citizenship of the country.

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that implementation of CAA has been deferred due to the ongoing pandemic and also that once the pandemic is over CAA will be implemented.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, implementation of CAA and NRC was the main poll plank of BJP following which a large section of Matuas had shown their liking towards the saffron camp. In the 2021 Assembly election, a large number of seats under the Matuas had been won over by the TMC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:20 PM IST