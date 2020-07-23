'PM Modi 100% focused on building his own image': Rahul Gandhi in latest China video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday posted a new video and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "not having any vision" amid the tensions between India and China. In the two-minute five seconds video, the Wayanad MP explained, "how India should respond to China".

Gandhi said that India must deal with China from a position of strength and have an international vision. "If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can be actually done. But if they sense weakness then you had it. The first thing is you are not going to take on China without a vision and I don't mean a national vision, I mean an international vision. In an attempt to change the nature of the planet, India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea and it has to become a global idea. The thing that is going to help India is to think big," he said.

He said that India has to change its approach regarding the border issue with China. "We have to change our approach. We have to think about the long term and not disturb our internal balance. We are fighting among one another. Just look at the politics all day long. It is because there is no clear cut vision going forward," he said.

Rahul Gandhi added that PM Modi doesn't have any vision and that is the reason for China's incursion. "I know the PM is an opponent, my responsibility is to ask him questions and put pressure on him so that he does his work. His responsibility is to give a vision, which is not there and that is why China is in there today," the Gandhi scion said.

Tweeting the video, he wrote, "PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision."

Watch Video: