 PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 18th Instalment To Be Disbursed Today; Know Details
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in 2019 to provide income support to small and marginal landholding farmers across the country. The 18th instalment is due to be credited in farmers' bank accounts today. Last instalment was disbursed in June this year.

Updated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Farmers across India are set to get a good news as 18th instalment of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi is going to be disbursed in their bank accounts on Saturday (October 5). The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to release 20,000 crore rupees for 9.5 crore farmers across the country. PM Modi will be in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The 18th instalment follows the 17th one which was disbursed on June 18 this year. Money in the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was given to 9.25 crore farmers across the country. This means that this time, 25 lakh more farmers have been brought under the purview of the scheme. A sum of Rs 2000 will hit the farmers' account on Saturday.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

The scheme was launched in 2019 and aims to provide income support to small and marginal landholding farmer families.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: What Are The Eligibility Criteria?

Farmer families holding cultivable land of up to 2 hectares are eligible for benefit of Rs 6000 per year per family. The money is disbursed in three equal instalments paid at an interval of four months.

Amethi Horror: Rahul Gandhi Speaks To Dalit Man Whose Son, Daughter-In-Law & 2 Granddaughters Were...
Farmer families having more than 2 hectares of cultivable land are not eligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme benefits

How to check eligibility for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme?

Here is how you can check if you or someone you know is eligible for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

1. Go to the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

2. Scroll down on the homepage and click on 'Beneficiary List'.

3. Once on 'Beneficiary List' page, type in details like state, sub-district and district, block and village.

4. Click on 'Get Report', you will see the beneficiary list and will be able to search your name in it.

