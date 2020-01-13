'PM is bringing religion into politics': Tharoor slams Modi for making a political statement at Belur Math

Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to lash out on Prime Minister Modi for making a political statement while at the Ramakrishna Mission.
Tharoor said on twitter, “Ours is an era where the Prime Minister tries to bring religion into politics & religious leaders try to keep politics out of religion!”
Speaking on the occasion of the 157th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at the Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Modi said youth and other citizens of the country are being misled on the CAA.
Modi had said, "CAA is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship.” "We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process. There's no problem in that," he told a gathering at Belur.
The Prime Minister received flak for making a political statement from Ramakrishna Mission which considers itself to be a completely apolitical body.
The Mission also distanced itself from PM’s comments.
Addressing a press meet here, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said, "The organisation will not comment on the prime minister's speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls."
He said the mission believed in inclusivity.
With inputs from Agencies
