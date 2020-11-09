PM inaugurates slew of developmental projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a number of developmental projects in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through the virtual mode and said that these work were taken up with the blessings of Lord Shiva.

"In the last six years, the city has seen multiple developments from industrial to aviation sectors. The number of flights from Varanasi has increased four times from 12 to 48 now," Modi said while speaking on the occasion.

"These work were getting done by the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and whenever new project work begins, the earlier ones get completed," he said.

The PM said that ever since he was elected the MP from Varanasi, the ancient city was witnessing many changes. He also conveyed his greetings to people in a local dialect and wished them a happy Diwali.

The inaugurated projects include the Sarnath light and sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital at Ramnagar, sewerage works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agricultural produce warehouse of 100 MT capacity, IPDS Phase 2, housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi City smart lighting work, along with 105 Aanganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones of projects on redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel, redevelopment of certain wards in Kashi, parking facility along with redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of city roads and development of tourist places.