PM Modi inaugurates Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) headquarters in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the headquarters of the Indian National Center for Space Promotion and Authorization (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the event.

It project approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020.

After inauguration the prime minister took a view of and inspected the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

IN-SPACe will be the nodal agency, which will allow space activities and non-government private entities to use the Department of Space related facilities. Its aim will be to ensure maximum private participation for the space sector.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital at Navsari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat today where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

The inauguration of seven projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and the ground-breaking ceremony of 14 projects will be done during PM's visit.

(with ANI inputs)