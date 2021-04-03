PM, Congress portrayed Kerala in poor light: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday came down heavily on PM Modi and several other top Congress leaders for portraying Kerala in poor light and added such remarks can’t stop the Left from retaining its power.

“With the election campaign reaching its peak, the BJP's top brass, including PM Modi, and other senior Congress leaders, have been portraying Kerala in a poor light," said Vijayan and recalled Modi's comparison of Kerala to that of Somalia during his 2016 Assembly campaign here.

On the other hand, several Congress leaders have been going hammer and tongs against the Vijayan government and the way it functioned in the past five years.

Vijayan said, in the past five years, Kerala came under numerous disasters and the Centre failed to come to the state's rescue.

"During the floods, the Central forces were here and after they returned, we had to pay the bill for their services. None will forget the work of our own army — 'fishermen', who were chipped in and they had never sent a bill for their services rendered. The Centre then gave us food grains along with its bill. Besides, none will forget, how the Centre failed to give us the nod to receive aid from rebuilding Kerala in the aftermath of the floods. People know everything and they will not forget anything," said Vijayan.

Our self-confidence has doubled: Congress-led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram: With a couple days to go for the April 6 assembly poll in Kerala, the Congress-led UDF on Saturday expressed satisfaction and happiness and predicted victory is theirs. State Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran said their self confidence over the outcome of the polls has doubled. "The reason for this self confidence is people have rejected the Vijayan govt as it has failed to meet the expectations of the people. Over the five years of his rule, there has been a lot of difference in what he promised and what was delivered and during this period he has alienated himself from the masses," said Ramachandran.