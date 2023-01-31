PM-CARES Trust tells Delhi HC: 'Fund not constituted by Government of India, does not come under RTI'

PM-CARES Fund | PTI

On Tuesday, the PM CARES Trust informed the Delhi High Court that the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was established and continues to exist solely for charitable purposes and is not utilised for any government initiatives or subject to any government regulations.

An Under Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), who is also performing his duties for the PM Cares Trust, stated in a new affidavit filed in Delhi High Court that the Trust operates on the same principles of transparency and public good in greater public interest as any other charitable trust and, as a result, cannot have any objections to uploading all of its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency.

Fund not 'public authority, can't come under RTI: PM CARES trust

"The Trust's fund is not a fund of the Government of India and the amount does not go into the Consolidated Fund of India. The record available in the public domain makes it amply clear that PMCARES-Trust is neither constituted by the Parliament nor by the government," the Trust said.

It further said that the fund is not a "public authority" as defined by the Right to Information Act, and therefore, the Trust does not come under its provisions.

"Contributions made to PMCARES Fund/Trust are exempted under the Income Tax Act,1961, but that by itself would not justify the conclusion that it is a "Public Authority," stated the affidavit of PMCares Trust.

Under Secretary who filed this affidavit in Delhi High Court submitted, "I am discharging my functions in the PM Cares Trust on an honorary basis which is a charitable Trust not created by or under the Constitution of India or by any law made by the Parliament or by any State legislature. Despite being an officer of the Central Government, I am permitted to discharge my functions in PM Care Trust on an honorary basis." The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Tuesday heard the submissions of the petitioner who sought direction to restrain PM CARES FUND from using Prime Minister of India or Prime Minister including its abbreviations in its name and on its website.

Petitioner had sought to recognise the fund as "State'

Samyak Gangwal had filed petitions in the court in an effort to have the PM CARES Fund recognised as a "State" under the Constitution. Additionally, the petitioner is requesting an order prohibiting the use of the terms Prime Minister of India or Prime Minister, including any acronyms, in the name of PM CARES FUND and on its website.

Senior Attorney Shyam Divan claimed earlier on behalf of the Petitioner that PM Cares is utilising the official government of India portal, which likewise features the national emblem on the left side. This would be illegal if the Trust's fund was private and it wasn't a government of India fund. Additionally, it has trustees who are not typical employees. They took a serious oath of office.

Earlier, an affidavit filed by PMCARES Trust affidavit stated that to ensure transparency, the audited report is put on the official website of the Trust along with the details of the utilization of funds received by the Trust.

Amount received in fund is audited, the trust had said

"Suffice to mention that all donations received by the Trust are received via online payments, cheques, and or Demand Drafts, and the amount so received is audited with the audited report and the expenditure of Trust fund displayed on the website. In view of the specific provisions of section 8 of the Right to Information Act, the relief against para 5.3 of the Trust Deed dated 27.3.2020 pales into insignificance," the affidavit reads.

PMCARES Trust while opposed to the present petitions stated that such a prayer is not only unheard of but is legally not maintainable.

In his other petition, Gangwal challenged the decision of the Central Public Information Officer, Prime Minister's Office wherein the RTI application seeking documents related to the PM Cares Fund Fund was denied. Gangwal has filed its petition through advocates Debopriyo Moulik and Ayush Shrivastava.

