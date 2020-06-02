PM-CARES Fund is voluntary donation, says Union Govt while opposing declaration of funds received and spent

The Union government on Tuesday urged the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court to dismiss the petition that sought declaration of funds received by the Prime Minister's Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES), a public charitable trust created by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Union government also said it is upon the discretion of the chairman of the PM-CARES on whether to make new appointments to the trust or not.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Kilor has accordingly ordered the Union to spell out its stand on the issue by filing an affidavit.

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by an advocate seeking declaration of the funds received and spent by the Union government under the PM-CARES. He also highlighted the fact that the government has not made any appointments in the trust.

The plea, urged the bench to issue directions to the government to appoint two opposition leaders to the trust.

Opposing the plea, ASG Singh (through video conferencing), submitted, "The PM is the chairman of this trust and whether to appoint someone or not, it is left to the chairman's discretion."