'Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today': Mamata Banerjee on International Mother Language Day

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a programme on International Mother Language Day said that Bengal and Bengalis have contributed to both ‘Renaissance’ and ‘Culture’.

Addressing a gathering at Deshapriya Park, Mamata said that every language should be respected and also that every Bengali should be proud of the Bengali language.

“From Renaissance to Culture contributions of Bengal and Bengalis are immense. The national anthem of both India and Bangladesh is written by a Bengali. India’s national song is also written by a Bengali. I do respect every language but I am proud of being a Bengali,” said Mamata.

She also took to Twitter and wrote: "Greetings on International Mother Language Day! Salute to all martyrs who valiantly fought for the cause of mother language. Plurality of languages needs celebration in India today. We love all languages, we love our mother language."

Mourning the death of singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay and music director Bappi Lahiri, the Chief Minister once again stated the contribution of the Bengalis across the country.

“Even I have written a few poems on February 21. This day is a day of protest and it takes immense pride to get associated with this date,” said Mamata reading out her poem.

Mamata once again reminded that this year there will be a month-long celebration of the ‘biggest festival of West Bengal Durga Puja’.

“After the UNESCO gave the intangible heritage tag to our Durga Puja we have decided to celebrate it for a month. Apart from Durga Carnival for immersion, there will be rallies and cultural affairs even in the first week of September,” added the Chief Minister.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:50 PM IST