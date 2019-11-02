‘Please stop embarrassing yourself’: Twitter trolls Govt agency ‘source’ for calling WhatsApp warning ‘pure technical jargon’

Soon after tech giant WhatsApp got into a face off with the Indian government claiming its officials met the Indian government in the last five months, government sources say the information provided was "pure technical jargon".

Government sources also say that WhatsApp had given information to CERT-IN, a government agency in May, but without any mention of Pegasus or the extent of the breach. It also insists, that the information shared was only about a technical vulnerability and had nothing to do with the fact that privacy of Indian users had been compromised.

To back its claim, a screenshot of the information shared with CERT-IN by WhatsApp was circulated by government sources. However, this didn’t go down well with several Twitter users and tech journalists who wondered how a government agency could be so technically illiterate that they couldn’t understand basic terms.