'Please stop crying': PM Modi consoles Indian women’s hockey team after Olympics loss - Watch video

Congratulating the Indian women's hockey team for their performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that their hard work and sweat have become an inspiration for crores of the country's daughters.
The video of the conversation was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, PM Modi can be seen speaking to the team and some of the players broke down during the conversation.
With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.
The Prime Minister told the team to not get disheartened and motivated them stating that the sport which is considered to be the identity of India was reborn on a global platform after decades due to their hard work.
The Indian team lost to Great Britain in a tight contest for the bronze medal on Friday.
PM Modi while having a telephonic conversation with the team said, "You all have played very well. You all have worked very hard in the past 6-7 years. You left everything behind to focus on the sport. Your sweat could not bring a medal but it has become an inspiration for crores of the country's daughters. I congratulate the entire team as well as the coach. Please don't be disappointed." On this, the team's captain Rani Rampal thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation, acknowledgement and motivation.
PM Modi further questioned, "I had seen Navneet had suffered an injury to her eye?" to which Rampal replied that the player had suffered an injury on her eye for which she also received four stitches.
The Prime Minister consoled the team and further motivated the players.
He said, "The country is proud of you all. Please do not be disappointed. After decades, Hockey, which is considered to be the identity of the country in sports, was reborn on a global platform because of the hard work of the entire team." PM Modi also appreciated the coach for his hard work and dedication and the way he keeps the team motivated.
Earlier, hailing the Indian women's hockey team's performance at the Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it narrowly missed a medal but it reflects the spirit of new India, "where we give our best and scale new frontiers".
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.
"We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India -- where we give our best and scale new frontiers," PM Modi tweeted after the match.
"More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team," he said.
PM Modi said people will always remember the great performance of our women's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics.
"They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team," the prime minister said.
The team had already created history and surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.
But the maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds as world no. 4 Great Britain, who were gold-winners in the 2016 Rio Games, came out on top in the pulsating encounter.
The heartbreak came a day after the Indian men's team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching a bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.
(With inputs from Agencies)
