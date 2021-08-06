'Please stop crying': PM Modi consoles Indian women’s hockey team after Olympics loss - Watch video

The Prime Minister told the team to not get disheartened and motivated them stating that the sport which is considered to be the identity of India was reborn on a global platform after decades due to their hard work.

The Indian team lost to Great Britain in a tight contest for the bronze medal on Friday.

PM Modi while having a telephonic conversation with the team said, "You all have played very well. You all have worked very hard in the past 6-7 years. You left everything behind to focus on the sport. Your sweat could not bring a medal but it has become an inspiration for crores of the country's daughters. I congratulate the entire team as well as the coach. Please don't be disappointed." On this, the team's captain Rani Rampal thanked the Prime Minister for his words of appreciation, acknowledgement and motivation.

PM Modi further questioned, "I had seen Navneet had suffered an injury to her eye?" to which Rampal replied that the player had suffered an injury on her eye for which she also received four stitches.

The Prime Minister consoled the team and further motivated the players.

He said, "The country is proud of you all. Please do not be disappointed. After decades, Hockey, which is considered to be the identity of the country in sports, was reborn on a global platform because of the hard work of the entire team." PM Modi also appreciated the coach for his hard work and dedication and the way he keeps the team motivated.

Earlier, hailing the Indian women's hockey team's performance at the Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it narrowly missed a medal but it reflects the spirit of new India, "where we give our best and scale new frontiers".

The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games in Tokyo on Friday.

"We narrowly missed a medal in Women's Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India -- where we give our best and scale new frontiers," PM Modi tweeted after the match.