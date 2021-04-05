Please release my father: CoBRA jawan's daughter pleads to Naxals in a video message

Raipur: The missing COBRA battalion jawan, resident of Jammu Kashmir was finally traced after 36 hours of Maoists incident in Bijapur. He is informed to be living under detention of the Maoists as a captive. The daughter of the jawan released a video on Sunday urging the Maoists guerrillas to release him unconditionally.

The little girl said in a video message, Mere Papa ko Chod do (release my father).

The video was released just after the message went viral on social media that the missing jawan of COBRA battalion Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, was held captive by the Maoists.

The paramilitary jawan went missing, after the encounter ended on Saturday and the rescue team reached the site unable to find him. He was taken hostage by the Maoists.

Two journalists of Bijapur, received calls from the Maoists on Monday, regarding this.

Ganesh Mishra also the president of the Bijapur Press Club while speaking to FPJ said, he and journalist Raja Rathore received a call from unknown number where the person without disclosing his name said the missing jawan (Rakeshwar Singh Manhas) was with them and they will release the jawan in two-three days.

The kidnapped jawan was living under confinement of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion number 1, headed by dreaded commander Madvi Hidma.