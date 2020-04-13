'Please Masakali 2.0 sunne ko mat bolna': Twitter after PMO says PM Modi to address nation tomorrow at 10 am

On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 14 (Tuesday) at 10 am.
Taking to Twitter, PMO wrote: "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020."
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the Prime Minister is likely to talk about a possible extension.
Soon after PMO’s tweet, netizens took to the micro-blogging site to expressed their views. And some of the tweets are hilarious.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
Last month, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation twice, on March 19 and March 24. On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.
On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus. In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)