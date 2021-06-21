'Please get yourself vaccinated': Ravi Shankar Prasad advises Rahul Gandhi

Last week, Congress on Wednesday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while Rahul Gandhi could not take the jabs yet as he had contracted the virus in May.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has taken both doses of the vaccine. Rahul Gandhi will take the vaccine will take the vaccine after his mandatory wait period ends," senior Congress leader told PTI.

On June 16, Rahul Gandhi had said India needs quick and complete vaccination and not the BJP's 'brand of lies and rhyming slogans' to cover up the vaccine shortage caused by the government's inaction.

He also alleged that the government was trying to save the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempts that are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives.

"India needs quick and complete vaccination- not BJP's usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover-up vaccine shortage caused by Modi Government's inaction," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

"GOI's constant attempts to save PM's fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people's lives," he added.