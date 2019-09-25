Pleasantly surprised to receive PM Narendra Modi’s greetings on my birthday: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a money laundering case on Tuesday said that he was pleasantly surprised to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings on his birthday.

"I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following: Dear Mr. Prime Minister Modi Narendra Modi, Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me)," tweeted Chidambaram who turned 74 on September 16.

The Twitter account of the former finance minister who is being probed in the INX media case is currently managed by his family members. Taking a dig, the Congress leader said that he will be back to serve people once his "harassment ends". "As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so. Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve," he said in another tweet.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is at present in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. He is facing a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the finance minister. A Delhi court on Thursday extended Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3 in the corruption case filed by the CBI.