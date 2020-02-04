Plea made to inspect Pakistani boat at Porbandar in relation of narcotic cases

An application was made on Tuesday before a special court designated for narcotics cases to allow inspection of a boat stationed at Porbandar in Gujarat, from which 232 kg heroin worth around Rs 600 crore was seized by the Coast Guard miles off the Porbandar coast in April 2015.

The boat, which was found to be from Pakistan, was then seized and eight Pakistani nationals were arrested. They are in jail since their arrest, with their bail pleas being rejected.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sumesh Panjwani made the plea stating that the boat which is kept at Porbandar is not in working condition and the plea is made to visit the site and take an inspection of the boat ‘Al Yasir’ as the boat is part and parcel of the investigation.