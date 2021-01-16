Plea in SC to set up new panel on agri laws to resolve farmers’ issues

Two days ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the farmers' agitation, a farmers' union on Saturday filed an affidavit to remove the panel set up by it on Tuesday to resolve the impasse over three contentious farm laws and selected the impartial persons who can do the job on "the basis of mutual harmony."

The Bhartiya Kisan Union - Lokshakti (BKU-L), which is part of the Kisan Ekta Morcha heading 40 farmers unions holding protests at Delhi borders for the 52nd day, filed an affidavit stressing that the principle of natural justice has been ignored in selecting members of the panel who have "already supported these laws."

While BKU's national president Bhupinder Singh Mann has already recused from the panel, stating that he cannot go against Punjab and its farmers agitating against the laws, the BKU-L pleaded that its other three members should also be dropped as they have openly supported the farm laws.