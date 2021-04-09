Plea for protection to Ansari deferred by 2 weeks

SC anguished over plea to control religious conversions

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed anguish at a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to take steps and consider a new law to check religious conversions. A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said there is no reason why persons above 18 cannot be allowed to change their religion when the word 'propagate' is there in the Constitution. Refusing to entertain a PIL by BJP leader Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the Bench dubbed it as a 'publicity interest litigation' and not a public interest litiga­tion. After a brief hearing, Upadhyay agreed to withdraw the plea. His plea had conten­d­e­d the govt can enact special provisions for the benefit of wo­men and children under Article 15(3) and freedom of consci­ence, free profession, practice and propagation of reli­g­ion under Article 25 is subjec­ted to public order, morality, health and other provisions of Part-III.

Upadhyay stressed incidents are reported every week across India where religious conversion is done by intimidating, threatening, deceiving among other evil ways.